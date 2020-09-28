Today’s Spanish Papers: Federico Valverde ready for Real Madrid challenge and Ansu Fati’s contract extension confirmed

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Federico Valverde Takes on the challenge - Following an outstanding performance against Real Betis, the Uruguayan international is expected to cover for the injured Toni Kroos in the coming weeks, pledging to run until his legs burst for Zinedine Zidane's side.

LA LIGA: This league promises - Following a good start to the 2020-21 campaign for Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, this season could see an alternative ending than the usual Barcelona v Real Madrid showdown, as the Top Four does not include either side after the opening weekend, for the first time in 16 years.