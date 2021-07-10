Today’s Spanish Papers: England and Italy face open in Euro 2020 final and Atletico Madrid and Barcleona plot Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann swap deal

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

EURO 2020: Europe searches for a king - The stage is set at Wembley to crown England as European champions for the first time. However, Roberto Mancini's new look Italy are aiming to secure their second continental crown. Harry Kane/Raheem Sterling v Leo Bonucci/Gio Chiellini looks set to be the key battle in London.

