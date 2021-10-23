Today’s Spanish Papers: El Clasico set for its first post Lionel Messi/Sergio Ramos clash at the Camp Nou

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

EL CLASICO: The Clasico of a New Era - The first Barcelona v Real Madrid clash with the departures of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. The game will be a chance for both teams to showcase their emerging young stars as Ronald Koeman claims his team are not afraid of playing at home and Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid not to underestimate Barcelona.

EL CLASICO: The New Clasico - Barcelona and Real Madrid begin the post Lionel Messi/Sergio Ramos El Clasico era this weekend. Memphis Depay and Karim Benzema will be the key goal threats with Ansu Fati and Vinicius Junior the new stars.