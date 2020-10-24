Today’s Spanish Papers: El Clasico reaction – Real Madrid win at the Camp Nou and Ronald Koeman rages against VAR

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID/EL CLASICO: Ecstasy - Real Madrid dismiss talk of a potential crisis at the club with an impressive 3-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona. The first El Clasico clash of the 2020/21 season was decided by a controversial penalty award for Sergio Ramos following a VAR awarded foul by Clement Lenglet. Luka Modric added the final goal for Los Blancos in added time.

