Today’s Spanish Papers: El Clasico preview, Luis Suarez renewal latest and Benzema tipped for Ballon d’Or award

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

EL CLASICO: The New Kings of El Clasico - Marca experts look ahead to this weekend's El Clasico tie in Catalonia with Ansu Fati and Vinicius Junior the focus as the 'new players of the era' at both clubs. ATLETICO MADRID: Luis Suarez wants to renovate - However, Atletico Madrid will wait to see how he finishes the 2021/22 season before making a decision on the Uruguayan's future.

BALLON D'OR: Ballon d'Or Final Sprint - Tomorrow sees the closing of the 2021 Ballon d'Or vote with Karim Benzema tipped to win it ahead of the eyes of the world watching this weekend's El Clasico tie. Jorginho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe are also on the short list.