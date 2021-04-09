Today’s Spanish Papers: El Clasico Preview as Barcelona head to Real Madrid

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

EL CLASICO: We Want To See Again - Real Madrid play host to El Clasico rivals Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano as the La Liga title race enters a crucial phase. The race is tied with Atletico (66), Barcelona (65) and Real Madrid (63) and Los Blancos will be without Eden Hazard but Gerard Pique could return for the visitors.

