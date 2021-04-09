Today’s Spanish Papers: El Clasico Preview as Barcelona head to Real Madrid

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
EL CLASICO: We Want To See Again - Real Madrid play host to El Clasico rivals Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano as the La Liga title race enters a crucial phase. The race is tied with Atletico (66), Barcelona (65) and Real Madrid (63) and Los Blancos will be without Eden Hazard but Gerard Pique could return for the visitors.
EL CLASICO: Looking Forward to Seeing You Again - Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in a vital title decider as they both aim to close the gap on Atletico Madrid. Gerard Pique returns for Barcelona but Eden Hazard is out for Los Blancos.
EL CLASICO: Forca Barca - A Decisive El Clasico. A Barcelona win in Valdebebas would move them five points clear of Los Blancos at up to the position of provisional league leaders. Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique are back for Barcelona with Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal missing for the hosts.