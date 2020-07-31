Today’s Spanish Papers: Eden Hazard set for key role v Manchester City, Real Madrid linked with Benoit Badiashile, Barcelona chase free transfers

Friday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!!

REAL MADRID: Eden Hazard....This is your party - The Belgian international is conscious that he was signed by Real Madrid for big night like his expected performance against Manchester City in next month's Champions League showdown.

REAL MADRID: Badiashile is the New Varane - Zinedine Zidane is reportedly closely tracking AS Monaco centre back Benoit Badiashile ahead of a summer move. Zidane has highlighted a fourth centre back a key priority this summer.