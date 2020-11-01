Today’s Spanish Papers: Eden Hazard returns in Real Madrid win over Huesca and Barcelona draw at Alaves

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: This has to be celebrated - Real Madrid return to form with a 4-1 win against Huesca. Eden Hazard netted his first goal of the 2020/21 season alongside a brace from Karim Benzema and a late goal from Federico Valverde.

REAL MADRID: Eight from Barcelona - Hazard make a goal scoring return for Real Madrid in their 4-1 La Liga win over Huseca. Zinedine Zidane's side have moved to the top of the table with an eight point gap opening between themselves and arch rivals Barcelona.