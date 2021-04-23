Today’s Spanish Papers: Eden Hazard returns for Real Madrid, Florentino Perez defends the ESL and Ansu Fati set for Barcelona extension

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Hazard for the final stretch - Belgian star Eden Hazard returns to Zinedine Zidane's squad for their demanding end of season run in. Luka Modric also returns to the squad this weekend to take on Real Betis but Toni Kroos is out with Manuel Pellegrini's side missing Nabil Fekir and Cristian Tello.

REAL MADRID: Florentino Perez defends the European Super League (ESL) project - 'We need to do something soon or a lot of clubs will break'. Perez claims only super rich clubs will survive without the ESL, as he calls on UEFA to end a 'monopolisation' in European football.