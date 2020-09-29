Today’s Spanish Papers: Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio return for Real Madrid and Sergino Dest is set for Barcelona move

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The 'Transfers' Arrive - Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio both return to Zinedine Zidane's squad for the midweek clash with Real Valladolid. Zidane is aiming to take the pressure of the Belgian international and will wait until he returns to full fitness before including him from the start.

REAL MADRID: Hazard's Second Try - The Belgian international returns to the Real Madrid squad after after a frustrating first year in La Liga after being included in the travelling party to face Real Valladolid in midweek action and could make his first appearance of the 2020-21 season.