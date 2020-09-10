Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Real Madrid’s pursuit of Camavinga as Pjanic arrives in Barcelona

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

Against PSG for Camavinga - The Parisian club also have the French pearl as a priority objective for next year Ansu Fati - Barcelona negotiate a new contract Alvaro Morata - Juventus offer 50m - The Parisian club also have the French pearl as a priority objective for next yearBarcelona negotiate a new contract- Juventus offer 50m

2021 - for them: The French contingent of Camavinga, Mbappe and Upamecano will be in sight next year. The pandemic allows Real Madrid to keep their transfer strategy alive. : The French contingent of Camavinga, Mbappe and Upamecano will be in sight next year. The pandemic allows Real Madrid to keep their transfer strategy alive.