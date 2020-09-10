Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Real Madrid’s pursuit of Camavinga as Pjanic arrives in Barcelona

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!
Against PSG for Camavinga - The Parisian club also have the French pearl as a priority objective for next year Ansu Fati - Barcelona negotiate a new contract Alvaro Morata - Juventus offer 50m
2021 - for them: The French contingent of Camavinga, Mbappe and Upamecano will be in sight next year. The pandemic allows Real Madrid to keep their transfer strategy alive.
Pjanic already is here - the Bosnian is in Barcelona, passed his PCR tests and is at the training facilities for the first time. “I’m excited to meet my teammates, I have come to Barcelona to win many titles.” Koeman will change the tactical system - Will play a 4-2-3-1 formation Madrid start to give away players - James Rodriguez gone, Gareth Bale could follow