Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Real Madrid being saved by young stars against Inter as Barcelona look to secure qualification

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English!

They are already here - A golden goal from Rodrygo sees Zidane’s team beat a good Inter in a crucial Champions League group stage match. A blood clot in the brain - Maradona to go to an operating room immediately Alberto Garzon - Minister says footballers have a social role A good Atleti fall short - a 1-1 draw in Moscow Barcelona have Ter Stegen - to play against Dynamo Kiev Sevilla v Krasnodar - enjoying the Champions League - A golden goal from Rodrygo sees Zidane’s team beat a good Inter in a crucial Champions League group stage match.- Maradona to go to an operating room immediately- Minister says footballers have a social role- a 1-1 draw in Moscow- to play against Dynamo Kiev- enjoying the Champions League

