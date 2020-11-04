Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Real Madrid being saved by young stars against Inter as Barcelona look to secure qualification

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English!
They are already here - A golden goal from Rodrygo sees Zidane’s team beat a good Inter in a crucial Champions League group stage match. A blood clot in the brain - Maradona to go to an operating room immediately Alberto Garzon - Minister says footballers have a social role A good Atleti fall short - a 1-1 draw in Moscow Barcelona have Ter Stegen - to play against Dynamo Kiev Sevilla v Krasnodar - enjoying the Champions League
The future saves Madrid - Rodrygo’s goal from Vinicius assists defeats a good Inter side, who came from two goals down to put Zidane’s team on the edge Bombardment without victory - Atletico dominate game at Lokomotiv but do not win PCR tests give green light to match - no more positive for Dynamo Kiev ahead of Barcelona game Sevilla look for the cure in Europe - Krasnodar in crisis Maradona to have surgery after blood clot
Euro Blaugrana looking to seal it - The Blaugrana could be virtually qualified if they achieve two victories against the Ukrainians. Dynamo Kiev passed the PCR tests in Barcelona and will play the match with only 13 professional footballers in the squad. Koeman responds to Setién: “Messi is not difficult to manage, I have a good relationship with him” Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid alive in Europe - scores the winner against Inter Atlético leaves the points in Moscow - 1-1 at Lokomotiv