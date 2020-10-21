Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Real Madrid nightmare going into El Clasico tie against Barcelona

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Each day worse - Real Madrid are in freefall and next, El Clasico against Barcelona - another ridiculous first half performance and insufficient in the second half, while Zidane admits he is to blame. The Bayern Munich roller does not give Atletico a chance - a 4-0 win Barcelona are cracking - both in the boardroom and dressing room The start of the Europa League dream - for Real Sociedad, Granada, Villarreal

Ridiculous Champions League - Real Madrid conceded three goals in the first half showing a terrible level of performance before El Clasico, as a goal disallowed by VAR, which would have earned a draw, thwarted the comeback attempt Atletico conceded four goals at the Allianz Arena - Bayern 4-0 Atletico Manchester City comeback against Porto - Manchester City 3-1 Porto Own goal sees Liverpool win - Ajax 0-1 Liverpool Ansu Fati and Pedri are excited - Mendes begins to negotiate the renewal of Ansu