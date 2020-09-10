Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Real Madrid concern on Hazard and it is now or never for Barcelona forward Dembele

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

Hazard, under scrutiny - Roberto Martinez says he is not ready to play 90 minutes and he needs to work, joined Belgium setup - where he did not play a minute before Madrid and the club are frustrated he did not obey the orders of Zidane. Chimy Avila injured in his right knee - another cruciate ligament injury La Liga starts on Saturday - no Friday or Monday games Roberto Martinez says he is not ready to play 90 minutes and he needs to work, joined Belgium setup - where he did not play a minute before Madrid and the club are frustrated he did not obey the orders of Zidane.- another cruciate ligament injury- no Friday or Monday games

What is up with Hazard? - Discomfort in Madrid as he goes to the national team, with whom he did not play a minute, before his club, to speed up his return as Courtois did. Roberto Martinez confirms Hazard is not at 100 percent Competition Committee denies La Liga Friday start - Granada against Athletic Club Bilbao now on Saturday Discomfort in Madrid as he goes to the national team, with whom he did not play a minute, before his club, to speed up his return as Courtois did. Roberto Martinez confirms Hazard is not at 100 percent- Granada against Athletic Club Bilbao now on Saturday