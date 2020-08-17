Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by ongoing Barcelona chaos and Koeman appointment

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

Getting away with it - Bartomeu refuses calls to leave and calls elections for March 2021, the club sack Setien and close in on Koeman appointment, prepares a clean up of the squad and salary reduction, Abidal and Planes continue to lead the sports department. Lautaro Inter’s to play Sevilla in the final - beat Shakhtar 5-0 Mbappe and Dani Olmo look for history - RB Leipzig play PSG David Silva signs for Real Sociedad - the 34-year-old joins the club for two years Bartomeu refuses calls to leave and calls elections for March 2021, the club sack Setien and close in on Koeman appointment, prepares a clean up of the squad and salary reduction, Abidal and Planes continue to lead the sports department.- beat Shakhtar 5-0- RB Leipzig play PSG David Silva signs for Real Sociedad - the 34-year-old joins the club for two years