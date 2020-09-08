Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Modric future at Real Madrid and Koeman’s plan at Barcelona

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

“We have a team to compete with Madrid and Barcelona” - Saul Niguez interview on how these are great years for Atleti and why not being in the Spain squad is his own fault 96m Euros in sales - Madrid generate money, primarily through James, Achraf exits Koeman now has his scheme with Messi freed - game-plan can start The Spanish FA paralyses the start of La Liga - remember you cannot play on Fridays - Granada v Athletic Club in danger Saul Niguez interview on how these are great years for Atleti and why not being in the Spain squad is his own fault- Madrid generate money, primarily through James, Achraf exits- game-plan can start- remember you cannot play on Fridays - Granada v Athletic Club in danger

He does not expire - Modric, turning 35 today, is the key in Madrid’s strategy to win titles, Zidane will not overuse him this season as they now have his replacement in Odegaard Carrasco renews for four seasons - The Belgian trained with the squad yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 101 goals for Portugal Modric, turning 35 today, is the key in Madrid’s strategy to win titles, Zidane will not overuse him this season as they now have his replacement in Odegaard- The Belgian trained with the squad yesterday