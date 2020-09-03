Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Messi considering Barcelona stay and new-look Spain’s dramatic draw in Germany

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

new-look Spain draw in Germany in Nations League thanks to Gaya’s 95minute goal, four debutants give good vibes for Luis Enrique’s side, De Gea, the star, kept Spain in the game under pressure- Hugo Duro and Josep Martinez move Spain towards Under-21 Euros- player doubts on his future after meeting between father and Bartomeu- they bid €30m

- Messi is now considering staying at Barça; the inflexible position of Bartomeu refusing to transfer him or give him the option to leave has left the Argentine star on the ropes, has to choose between leaving without a settlement, risking a multi-million lawsuit or backtracking and training again, He is seriously considering the possibility of continuing at Barça until June 30 and negotiating with another club as of January 1. In the next few hours, he must make his final decision known: nobody wants the situation to last any longer.- will be given his letter of freedom