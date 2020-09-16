Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Messi back in action for Barcelona and Gareth Bale leaving Real Madrid for Spurs

Thursday’s front page headlines from Diario AS, Diario Sport and El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Bye Bale - Agent confirms that agreement with Tottenham is almost closed, Spurs aim to pay only a part of his salary as Mourinho admits it is the third time he has tried to sign him Reguilon also going to Spurs - €30m deal with Madrid Messi is back - scores twice and assists in 3-1 win over Girona Agent confirms that agreement with Tottenham is almost closed, Spurs aim to pay only a part of his salary as Mourinho admits it is the third time he has tried to sign him- €30m deal with Madrid- scores twice and assists in 3-1 win over Girona

Bravo, Leo! Messi has scored two of Barça's three goals in the second friendly of the Koeman era. Koeman continues to test to find his starting team, used a 4-2-3-1 system. Luis Suárez has been left out of the squad - Despite Koeman assuring that "if he stays, he will be one of the squad." Neymar suspended for just two matches Messi has scored two of Barça's three goals in the second friendly of the Koeman era. Koeman continues to test to find his starting team, used a 4-2-3-1 system.- Despite Koeman assuring that "if he stays, he will be one of the squad."