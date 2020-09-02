Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Messi and Barcelona meeting without agreement

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

“Messi has earned the right to choose,” says Ramos - “but he has not done it in the best way,” Ramos wades in on debate of rivals. “Madrid have made things very difficult” - Gareth Bale critical of the club of blocking his exit last year Barcelona and Messi, without agreement - no conclusion after 90-minute meeting Returning to starting again - Luis Enrique back on the Spain bench after 17 months Sergio Reguilon - Real Madrid doubts on his future “but he has not done it in the best way,” Ramos wades in on debate of rivals.- Gareth Bale critical of the club of blocking his exit last year- no conclusion after 90-minute meeting- Luis Enrique back on the Spain bench after 17 months- Real Madrid doubts on his future

Barcelona and Messi inflexible - Bartomeu and the player’s father hold a cordial meeting but do not come to an agreement from polarised positions; Messi insists on leaving, club eye new contract The new Roja - Luis Enrique back as Spain boss to take on Germany Gareth Bale interview - open to leaving Madrid, but says club have not made it easy Neymar tests positive for Covid-19 after Ibiza holiday - Bartomeu and the player’s father hold a cordial meeting but do not come to an agreement from polarised positions; Messi insists on leaving, club eye new contract- Luis Enrique back as Spain boss to take on Germany- open to leaving Madrid, but says club have not made it easy