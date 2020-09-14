Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Mbappe wanting Real Madrid move and new Barcelona offer for Man City defender Garcia

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Diario AS, Diario Sport and El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Mbappe, Madrid have an advantage - the reasons for his desire for Madrid are his love of Zidane and a French dressing room, the team's potential to win the Champions League and for him: a Ballon d'Or, and the club could pay €120m-150m for him Bale to United - could be loaned out without any money coming in City offer €89m for Gimenez - his release clause at Atleti is €120m Koeman waits for 11 exits, more Vidal - the club need to sell to then sign a defender and a number 9

Eric Garcia second offer - Barcelona to make a new bid to City this week for defender after €10m offer was rejected, Barca prepared to pay €15m but City want €18m - risk losing him for free next summer Vidal - very close to leaving for Inter Suarez - paralyses his exit