Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by heroic Sevilla in Super Cup and Luis Suarez’s tearful goodbye to Barcelona

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English!

Honour - A heroic Sevilla resist against the German roller but fall in extra-time. Javi Martinez won the game in the 104th minute with a header but En-Nesyri was denied by Neuer in the 88th minute. Real Madrid need more goals - if they want to win the Champions League A tearful goodbye from Luis Suarez - leaves Barcelona for Atletico Madrid Granada’s dream continues A heroic Sevilla resist against the German roller but fall in extra-time. Javi Martinez won the game in the 104minute with a header but En-Nesyri was denied by Neuer in the 88minute.- if they want to win the Champions League- leaves Barcelona for Atletico Madrid

