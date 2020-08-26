Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by football world being rocked by Lionel Messi’s decision to leave Barcelona

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

“I want to leave Barcelona” - Lionel Messi sends a burofax to Barcelona to say that he wants to rescind his contract with the club and become a free agent Bartomeu calls an urgent meeting - responds with a burofax that the club want Messi to stay 13+1 arrives - Madrid win UEFA Youth League for the first time ever under management of Raul Gonzalez, beating Benfica in the final - Lionel Messi sends a burofax to Barcelona to say that he wants to rescind his contract with the club and become a free agent- responds with a burofax that the club want Messi to stay- Madrid win UEFA Youth League for the first time ever under management of Raul Gonzalez, beating Benfica in the final

