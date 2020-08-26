Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by football world being rocked by Lionel Messi’s decision to leave Barcelona

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!
“I want to leave Barcelona” - Lionel Messi sends a burofax to Barcelona to say that he wants to rescind his contract with the club and become a free agent Bartomeu calls an urgent meeting - responds with a burofax that the club want Messi to stay 13+1 arrives - Madrid win UEFA Youth League for the first time ever under management of Raul Gonzalez, beating Benfica in the final
Goodbye by burafax - Messi communicates to Barcelona that he intends to become a free agent this summer but the club will ask that any rivals pay €222m for his signature The future is here - Real Madrid win UEFA Youth League by beating Benfica 3-2 in the final Atletico Madrid negotiate for Marc Roca - they offer Espanyol €15m plus players
Total war - Messi communicates to the board by burafax that he wants to leave. Paris Saint-Germain, Man City, Man United and Inter among the clubs monitoring Messi, who is hopeful of becoming a free agent by ending his Camp Nou contract Koeman definitely has three captains - Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto will all stay The defeat of Barca’s women’s team - they lose 1-0 against Wolfsburg in the semi-finals of the Champions League