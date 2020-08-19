Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Barcelona’s Koeman appointment as Real Madrid prioritise Bale and James sales

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

Countdown for Bale and James - The exits of the two players are Real Madrid's priority. With only nine days left for the preseason to start there is no news yet regarding this situation. Spain squad selection - first Luis Enrique squad in 10 months Ronald Koeman presented - "I don't know if I have to convince Messi (to stay)" PSG-Bayern final - The German side beat Lyon First game for La Liga - Elche against Girona Raul's side for the semi-finals - Madrid beat Inter in Youth League

"Hopefully Messi stays" - Ronald Koeman presented as new Barcelona boss and says "this can't be the image of Barcelona". "I only want to work with people who want to be here." Bayern have no forgiveness - beat Lyon 3-0 and will play PSG in the final Raul's Madrid through to the semis - beat Inter 3-0 in Youth League Nino and Stuani, battle for promotion