Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Barcelona signing Dest, Messi calling for unity and Vinicius Junior the Real Madrid match winner

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, El Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport, in English!

What torture it is to get the ball into the net - A goal from Vinicius Junior wins the game for Real Madrid against a good Valladolid, who were denied by Thibaut Courtois European draw - Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the Champions League Atleti leave their goals in Madrid - held to a draw by Huesca - A goal from Vinicius Junior wins the game for Real Madrid against a good Valladolid, who were denied by Thibaut Courtois- Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the Champions League- held to a draw by Huesca

Destination Barcelona - The US international Dest passes his Barcelona medical ahead of club confirming signing today, Koeman says the team are short on central defenders Balaidos, first tough test - Barcelona travel to Celta, Pjanic looks to start Tough draws for Barcelona - Liverpool, PSG and Bayern possibilities in the Champions League group stage Vinicius saves a bland Madrid - 65th minute goal beats Valladolid Alcoraz stops the Atleti fire - 0-0 draw at Huesca Malmo, the final obstacle for Granada - The US international Dest passes his Barcelona medical ahead of club confirming signing today, Koeman says the team are short on central defenders- Barcelona travel to Celta, Pjanic looks to start- Liverpool, PSG and Bayern possibilities in the Champions League group stage- 65th minute goal beats Valladolid- 0-0 draw at Huesca