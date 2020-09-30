Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Barcelona signing Dest, Messi calling for unity and Vinicius Junior the Real Madrid match winner

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, El Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport, in English!
What torture it is to get the ball into the net - A goal from Vinicius Junior wins the game for Real Madrid against a good Valladolid, who were denied by Thibaut Courtois European draw - Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the Champions League Atleti leave their goals in Madrid - held to a draw by Huesca
Destination Barcelona - The US international Dest passes his Barcelona medical ahead of club confirming signing today, Koeman says the team are short on central defenders Balaidos, first tough test - Barcelona travel to Celta, Pjanic looks to start Tough draws for Barcelona - Liverpool, PSG and Bayern possibilities in the Champions League group stage Vinicius saves a bland Madrid - 65th minute goal beats Valladolid Alcoraz stops the Atleti fire - 0-0 draw at Huesca Malmo, the final obstacle for Granada
Messi motivates the dressing room - Leo's words are a balm for the group that begins to breathe air again. Koeman is the happiest of all: "It is very positive that the captain asks for unity." Barcelona seek their second win - and Messi, looks to end his bad streak in Vigo. Sergiño Dest will be announced today as a new player - the fourth signing Barça can play Juve, PSG, Liverpool or Bayern in the Champions League draw
