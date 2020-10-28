Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Barcelona president Bartomeu resigning and Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Champions League comebacks

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English!

In the 87minute they were 2-0 down and against the ropes in the Champions League, but draw 2-2- After the Generalitat do not stop the no confidence vote- scores twice as Atleti come back to beat Gladbach- Ronaldo has Covid-19

Madrid avoid a disaster with goals in the 87and 93minutes in a game where they did not give up- His war with the Generalitat of Catalonia over the no confidence vote leads to his resignation- they beat RB Salzburg- recovers from Covid-19

- The president of Barça attacks the Generalitat of Catalonia. He resigned due to the refusal of the Government of Catalonia to postpone the vote of no confidence. "We had to act responsibly and not put the health of our members at risk." "The Generalitat has not covered us with incomprehensible and irresponsible decisions." "We did not want to perpetuate ourselves in power and our obligation was to continue in a complicated situation." "In recent months the limit has been crossed with insults and threats towards me, my family and the board."- Juventus v Barcelona- Real Madrid draw in Gladbach- Atleti beat Salzburg- they play Rennes