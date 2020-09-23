Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Barcelona moving for Ajax’s dest, Luis Suarez joining Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the Super Cup

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English!
If someone can, it is Sevilla - the Spanish champion team look for the victory against the ogre of European football, Bayern Munich Luis Suarez joins Atletico Madrid - uses maximum force to move Hazard accelerates as Odegaard gives a false positive - relief in Madrid Granada can make European history
Fearless against the German ogre - Sevilla aim for their second European Super Cup against a fearless Bayern, Lopetegui says it has been a while since he has seen such a coherent team, first European game with fans Suarez already is an Atleti player - the club are paying €6m in variables for the striker Milan, Roma and Napoli go for Nacho - he wants more games and has offers Judge rejects La Liga request on Friday and Monday night football - won’t be played in matchday 3 Europe comes to Granada
Dest gives everything for Barcelona - Sergiño Dest pushed aside the offer he had from Bayern when he learned that Barça wanted to sign him. Barcelona already has a principle agreement with the player and with Ajax, it is almost there. On the Barcelona market - Suárez goes to Atlético and says goodbye to Barça today, while Ansu Fati already is in the first-team and has a €400m clause. Semedo, transferred to Wolves for €30m + €10m. Sevilla, in search of the Super Cup