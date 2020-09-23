Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Barcelona moving for Ajax’s dest, Luis Suarez joining Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the Super Cup

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English!

If someone can, it is Sevilla - the Spanish champion team look for the victory against the ogre of European football, Bayern Munich Luis Suarez joins Atletico Madrid - uses maximum force to move Hazard accelerates as Odegaard gives a false positive - relief in Madrid Granada can make European history - the Spanish champion team look for the victory against the ogre of European football, Bayern Munich- uses maximum force to move- relief in Madrid

Fearless against the German ogre - Sevilla aim for their second European Super Cup against a fearless Bayern, Lopetegui says it has been a while since he has seen such a coherent team, first European game with fans Suarez already is an Atleti player - the club are paying €6m in variables for the striker Milan, Roma and Napoli go for Nacho - he wants more games and has offers Judge rejects La Liga request on Friday and Monday night football - won’t be played in matchday 3 Europe comes to Granada Sevilla aim for their second European Super Cup against a fearless Bayern, Lopetegui says it has been a while since he has seen such a coherent team, first European game with fans- the club are paying €6m in variables for the striker- he wants more games and has offers- won’t be played in matchday 3