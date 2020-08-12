Today’s Spanish Papers dominated by Atletico Madrid expectations for Champions League quarter-final

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

Leave your skin - Atletico start their journey towards the final in Lisbon, Simeone says that winning is more than just important, it is the only thing that matters and Atletico are subjected to more Covid-19 testing PSG await in the semi-finals - an agonising comeback "Real Madrid will be my next stage" - Iker Casillas speaks on return Messi face to face against Lewandowski - duel between top scorers Two at Celta, six at Athletic Club - more positives in La Liga, along with Osasuna boss "I wanted to stay, but I couldn't" - Parejo speaks after Valencia exit

In his hands - Oblak claims "nothing will make me happier than winning this trophy" - he sees his big opportunity in the Champions League Eight players for cashing in - James and Bale make 40m per year in fees Travelling to Lisbon with Messi recovering - Todibo, who has not met teammates, tests positive Comeback in three minutes - PSG through to the semi-finals Athletic confirm six players test positive for Covid-19