Today’s Spanish Papers: Dani Olmo strikes late as Spain fight back to secure crucial 2-1 win away in Georgia

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: Come On - Dani Olmo saves Spain in Georgia: Luis Enrique's side struggled for long periods away in Georgia as Ferran Torres equalised before RB Leipzig star Olmo netted a late winner as La Roja picked up their first win in 2022 World Cup qualification.

SPAIN: Crack Wood - Dani Olmo secured a late 2-1 2022 World Cup qualifying win for Spain thanks to a 92nd minute winner in Tbilisi. Luis Enrique stated in his post game interview that Spain deserved their win but he did not care at full time as the result is the most important factor.