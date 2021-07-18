Today’s Spanish Papers: Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid recovery as key Los Blancos trio come back and Barcelona plan key sales

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.
REAL MADRID: Searching for the best Carvajal - Real Madrid are looking to bring in a plan to ensure the best version of Dani Carvajal returns next season. The Spanish international has opted for a change in diet alongside focused work in the gym and pool. The club are aiming to get some minutes into him during their preseason tour of Austria.
REAL MADRID: Time for the returning transfers - Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard and Gareth Bale will all remain at Real Madrid this summer after their loan spells away last season. The trio have a combined transfer value of €85m.
BARCELONA: Movement in Defence - Ronald Koeman plans to sell Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and Samuel Umtiti in the coming days if suitable offers are received. Lenglet has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham, with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan tracking Dest and Umtiti's former club Lyon keen on him.