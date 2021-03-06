Today’s Spanish Papers: Crunch Madrid derby preview and Barcelona close the La Liga title gap with Osasuna win

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID/REAL MADRID: La Liga passes here - Atletico Madrid face the opportunity to eliminate arch rivals Real Madrid from the La Liga title race this weekend. The returning Karim Benzema will need help from his teammates as he looks to score against Atletico with Joao Felix and Angel Correa battling to start for the hosts.

