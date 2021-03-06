Today’s Spanish Papers: Crunch Madrid derby preview and Barcelona close the La Liga title gap with Osasuna win

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
ATLETICO MADRID/REAL MADRID: La Liga passes here - Atletico Madrid face the opportunity to eliminate arch rivals Real Madrid from the La Liga title race this weekend. The returning Karim Benzema will need help from his teammates as he looks to score against Atletico with Joao Felix and Angel Correa battling to start for the hosts.
ATLETICO MADRID/REAL MADRID: La Liga In Play - Atletico Madrid will look to boost their title push against arch rivals Real Madrid. Both Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone have tried to ease the pressure on their stars ahead of the derby clash as the former takes a risk on Karim Benzema's fitness.
BARCELONA: La Liga within range - Goals from Jordi Alba and Ilaix Moriba secured a vital 2-0 Barcelona win at Osasuna as they move to within two points of league leaders Atletico Madrid. Ronald Koeman's side will be eagerly awaiting the result of today's Madrid derby with a three point lead over Real Madrid as it stands.