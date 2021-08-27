Today’s Spanish Papers: Cristiano Ronaldo secures Man United return as PSG eye Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

CRISTIANO RONALDO: The Ultimate Bombshell - What A Devil. Cristiano Ronaldo looked set for a move to Manchester City but has ended up back at Manchester United. Following a conversation with former boss Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo changed his destination, and returned to Old Trafford after 12 years away with Juventus looking at Eden Hazard as a possible replacement.

REAL MADRID: Luxury Madrid - Kylian Mbappe looks set to complete an all star attacking line up at Real Madrid alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. Real Madrid are prepared to present the French international at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 10 with PSG eyeing a move for Erling Haaland if Mbappe moves on.