Today’s Spanish Papers: Cristiano Ronaldo open to Real Madrid return as Lionel Messi prepares to equal Barcelona record

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Follow The Plan - Cristiano Ronaldo's possible return does not alter the transfer objectives of Real Madrid as he sends a message with a weekend hat trick for Juventus. The club need to balance their books before making any summer moves for either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

REAL MADRID: The Unknown Cristiano - Real Madrid are interested in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club this summer. He would represent an easier and quicker target than Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe with Juventus open to letting him go. However his rumoured €36m annual salary could be the biggest stumbling block to a return to Madrid.