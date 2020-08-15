Today’s Spanish Papers: Crisis at Barcelona continues to dominate the headlines

Sunday’s front page headlines Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

BARCELONA: Barca search for total change - Josep Bartomeu will fire Barcelona boss Quique Setien and initiate a shock plan to change the club. Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman are the best placed to take over from Setien. New club elections set to be brought forward.

BARCELONA: Sentenced - Quique Setien and Eric Abidal will not continue as manager and technical secretary at Barcelona. Club president Josep Bartomeu will resist calls to resign from his position, with earlier elections set to be one of the topics of tomorrow's board meeting. Lionel Messi is free to decide his own future in January 2021.