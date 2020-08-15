Today’s Spanish Papers: Crisis at Barcelona continues to dominate the headlines

Sunday’s front page headlines Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.
BARCELONA: Barca search for total change - Josep Bartomeu will fire Barcelona boss Quique Setien and initiate a shock plan to change the club. Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman are the best placed to take over from Setien. New club elections set to be brought forward.
BARCELONA: Sentenced - Quique Setien and Eric Abidal will not continue as manager and technical secretary at Barcelona. Club president Josep Bartomeu will resist calls to resign from his position, with earlier elections set to be one of the topics of tomorrow's board meeting. Lionel Messi is free to decide his own future in January 2021.
BARCELONA: State of Emergency - Barcelona have three main options following their Champions League exit against Bayern Munich. Option 1 - Sack Quique Setien and hire a new manager ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season Option 2 - Josep Bartomeu refuses to resign, so club elections could be brought forward to the end of 2020 or January 2021. Option 3 - Renovate the entire squad this summer, including the 'sacred cows' of senior players at the Camp Nou.