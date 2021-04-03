Today’s Spanish Papers: Copa del Rey final preview and Erling Haaland latest

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
COPA DEL REY: This is for Life - Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad will face off in the delayed 2019/20 Copa del Rey final in Sevilla. REAL MADRID: Real Madrid take on Eibar in La Liga action ahead of a crunch 12 days for Zinedine Zidane's side. German international Toni Kroos returns to the squad but Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard are out.
HAALAND: Final bid for Haaland - The Norwegian international's father and agent met with both Barcelona and Real Madrid to negotiate a possible transfer for the Borussia Dortmund star this summer. The 20-year wants to play in Spain and that has boosted Barcelona's confidence over a deal with Manchester City aiming for a deal below €150m.