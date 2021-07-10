Today’s Spanish Papers: Copa America showdown with Messi v Neymar, Dani Ceballos confident over Real Madrid return and Barcelona and Atletico Madrid eye Saul Niguez – Antoine Griezmann swap

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

COPA AMERICA: The Temperature Shoots Up - The South American 'Supercopa' kicks off at the Maracana as Brazil take on Argentina. The fourth final between this iconic pair as former teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar go head to head with 7,200 fans expected in the stadium in Rio.

REAL MADRID: Dani Ceballos Interview - 'I want to win things in Madrid'. The Andalucian born star still has two years left on his contract with Los Blancos and he claims his loan spell spell in the Premier League has made he a more complete character but he wants to take his chance in Madrid.