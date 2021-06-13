Today’s Spanish Papers: Christian Eriksen confirmed as stable in hospital following his collapse in Denmark v Finland

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: We have the champions of the Euros: The Doctors. Major scare in Copenhagen following the in game collapse of Christian Eriksen. The Danish star was revived after 15 minutes of 15 CPR with doctors stabilising him before he being transferred to hospital for ore tests.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: Such a Fright - Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland in Copenhagen. On site medics rushed to the scene and he was saved by a rapid CPR process. Eriksen was stablised in hospital with the game resuming later that night as Finland won 1-0 in the Danish capital.