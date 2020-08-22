Today’s Spanish Papers: Champions League final preview, Real Madrid reach UEFA Youth League final and Koeman wants Lautaro Martinez

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: The Night of Total Football - The 'millionaires dream' as PSG face Bayern Munich in Lisbon. Bayern star Robert Lewandowski is chasing Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 Champions League in one season, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe searching for their first European title in Paris.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Petrodollars V The Old Europe - PSG face Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. The talent of Mbappe and Neymar will be up against the efficient goal scoring power of Thomas Muller and Lewandowski. A total of seven Spanish international could be included in the Lisbon showdown. REAL MADRID: Raul Gonzalez's Real Madrid Juvenil A side qualify for the UEFA Youth League final, against Benfica, after beating RB Salzburg in the last four.