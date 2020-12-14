Today’s Spanish Papers: Champions League draw reaction and Xavi, Ronaldo and Messi named in France Football’s all time XI

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Not Too Bad - Real Madrid and Sevilla have more 'luck' in their Champions League last 16 draw than La Liga rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's team face Atalanta with Sevilla paired against Borussia Dortmund, with Barcelona and Atletico up against PSG and Chelsea respectively.

BARCELONA: Xavi Is Gold - France Football have named former Barcelona star Xavi in their All Time XI as the only Spanish player included. Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is also named alongside Ronaldo Nazario, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.