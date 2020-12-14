Today’s Spanish Papers: Champions League draw preview and Lionel Messi edges closer to Pele’s record

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Mine Field - Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla face their Champions League last 16 draw. Real Madrid could get a favourable draw after topping their group but the other La Liga sides could face a tough test. PSG, Manchester City, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are all potential opposition for the Spanish trio.

REAL MADRID: Benzema the 'Total Forward' - Real Madrid star Karim Benzema turns 33 this weekend after a man of the match display in Los Blancos 2-0 derby win over Atletico Madrid this weekend. He has become the foreign player with the most Real Madrid appearances with Zinedine Zidane full of praise for his fellow Frenchman.