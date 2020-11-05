Today’s Spanish Papers: Carvajal to stay at Real Madrid until 2024 and Zidane wants Erling Haaland in 2022

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Diario AS, in English.
REAL MADRID: Carvajal 2024 - Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is set to open talks with the club over an extension to his current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. An agreement is rumoured to be close but a deal for Sergio Ramos is yet to be agreed.
BARCELONA: Ter Stegen is the best keeper in the world - The German international demonstrated his value in Barcelona's Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev after three months out of action through injury. He will regain his No.1 jersey from Neto in La Liga action this weekend.
REAL MADRID: Haaland 2022 - Real Madrid are convinced they need a No.9 and the La Liga giants are targeting a 2022 move for Erling Haaland. Real Madrid have reportedly reached a pact with Borussia Dortmund, via Haaland's agent, to facilitate a transfer in 18 months time. Martin Odegaard is set to play a key role in convincing his Norwegian international teammate to swap Dortmund for Madrid.