Today’s Spanish Papers: Carvajal to stay at Real Madrid until 2024 and Zidane wants Erling Haaland in 2022

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Diario AS, in English.

REAL MADRID: Carvajal 2024 - Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is set to open talks with the club over an extension to his current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. An agreement is rumoured to be close but a deal for Sergio Ramos is yet to be agreed.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen is the best keeper in the world - The German international demonstrated his value in Barcelona's Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev after three months out of action through injury. He will regain his No.1 jersey from Neto in La Liga action this weekend.