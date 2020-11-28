Today’s Spanish Papers: Carvajal misses Alaves clash, Real Madrid fans want Haaland over Mbappe and Barcelona honour Diego Maradona

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Dani Carvajal is another absentee for Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid look to repeat their solid performance against Inter Milan in La Liga action at home to Alaves this weekend. ATLETICO MADRID: Diego Simeone is without a recognised No.9 for their trip to Valencia, with goalkeeper Jan Oblak being wrapped in cotton wool on his return to full fitness.

REAL MADRID: Haaland Luxury Item - The price for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland grows goal by goal, with a current asking price of €100m. Dortmund warn he will stay at the club for a long time. An exclusive survey from AS reveals Real Madrid fans prefer the Norwegian striker over PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.