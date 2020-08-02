Today’s Spanish Papers: Benzema’s key role at Real Madrid, Militao ready for Manchester City and Rakitic open to Sevilla return

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The Indestructible No.9 - Real Madrid star Karim Benzema completes 11 seasons at the tip of the club's attack. A feat which has not happened since the days of Los Blancos club legend Santillana.
REAL MADRID: Eder Militao Interview - 'I am not Ramos, but here I am'. The Brazilian defender is set to start for Real Madrid in their Champions League clash with Manchester City next week, due to Sergio Ramos' suspension. ATLETICO MADRID: Llorente and Costa the attack in Lisbon. Diego Simeone is set to start Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa up front for their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig.  
BARCELONA: Rakitic says yes to Sevilla - Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic would accept dream a return to former club Sevilla, if the Andalucian club can offer in the region of €10m. The Croatian international is out of contract in 2021, and the club are looking to generate funds with a transfer.
