Today’s Spanish Papers: Benzema v Vinicius fall out and Barcelona win away at Juventus

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Barcelona win 2-0 away at Juventus in Champions League action with teenage star Pedri the outstanding performer for Ronald Koeman's side in Turin.

REAL MADRID: Benzema 'Don't give it to him, I swear he is not playing with us' - Karim Benzema is recorded telling Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid's 2-2 Champions League draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. The Brazilian is rumoured to be surprised by the story, but Benzema has denied making the comment reported by Telefoot.