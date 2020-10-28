Today’s Spanish Papers: Benzema v Vinicius fall out and Barcelona win away at Juventus

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Benzema despairs at Vinicius - Real Madrid No.9 Karim Benzema is recorded telling Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinicius Junior in their 2-2 Champions League draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. BARCELONA: Barcelona win 2-0 away at Juventus in Champions League action with teenage star Pedri the outstanding performer for Ronald Koeman's side in Turin.
REAL MADRID: Benzema 'Don't give it to him, I swear he is not playing with us' - Karim Benzema is recorded telling Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid's 2-2 Champions League draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. The Brazilian is rumoured to be surprised by the story, but Benzema has denied making the comment reported by Telefoot.
BARCELONA: Turinazo - Barcelona win 2-0 away at Juventus in Champions League action with goals from Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi. Teenager Pedri was the star man on the night for Ronald Koeman's side with Frenkie De Jong filling in for Ronald Araujo at centre back following a first half injury.
