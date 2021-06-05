Today’s Spanish Papers: Benzema hails Mbappe, Dortmund value Haaland at £200m and Barcelona refuse PSG bidding war over Wijnaldum

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Karim Benzema Interview - 'I am the happiest man in the world'. The French star claims any team in the world would want to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, hails the return of Carlo Ancelotti and thanks Zinedine Zidane, but claims his exit came as complete surprise.

REAL MADRID: Haaland: 200 millions - Borussia Dortmund have placed a huge price tag on the Norwegian star to deter interest this summer as they believe he will be vital in bringing fans back to Signal Iduna Park in 2021. Real Madrid will only move for him if the fail in a move for Kylian Mbappe.