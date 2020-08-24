Today’s Spanish Papers: Bayern Munich secure Champions League title against Paris Saint-Germain

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Money does not bring happiness (yet) - Bayern Munich secure the 2020 Champions League title win with 1-0 final win over Paris Saint-Germain. Former PSG youth team star Kingsley Coman netted the winning goal, as Bayern sealed their sixth European title, with a vital performance from keeper Manuel Neuer to block out Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

