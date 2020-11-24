Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona’s Plan B inspires, Madrid prepare for crucial clash in Milan and Sevilla qualify for the last 16

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo in English!

  • Show your pride! 
  • A key duel in a stadium that's cursed for Madrid
  • Zidane's men need to score against Inter so as to not leave anything behind them
  • Mariano to lead the line
  • Modric: It's a final, I hope we're up to the task
  • Barcelona full of goals with their B team
  • Sevilla earn victory and a place in the last 16
  • Real Sociedad to play in Europe without David Silva
  • Simeone recalls Diego Costa
  • Haaland is already the Pichichi
  • Plan B inspires
  • Barcelona qualifies for the last 16 with seven substitutes and three debutants
  • A great victory for the blaugrana in Kiev
  • Full of European victories, four out of four
  • Madrid play against Inter
  • Atletico have to win
  • Sevilla get through to the last six in the 94th minute
  • Revolution and the last 16
  • Koeman chooses a lineup full of youngsters and secondaries and they come through, with goals and safe passage to the knockout stages
  • A great second half with goals from Dest, Braithwaite (2) and Griezmann
  • A good debut for Mingueza and minutes for Riqui, Matheus and Konrad
  • The offer from Manchester City for Messi according to The Times: 10 years
  • Another white final in Milan
  • Without Benzema and Ramos, Zidane's men can't afford to lose against Inter
  • Sevilla and Chelsea pass through
  • Neymar scores a penalty
  • An Atletico victory would put a shot at qualification within reach
Posted by