Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona win the Joan Gamper Trophy and Real Madrid prepare for La Liga kick off

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The Champion Odegaard - Real Madrid begin their La Liga title defence away at Real Sociedad this weekend, with Norwegian international Martin Odegaard set to start against his former club as Zinedine Zidane's only 'new' face for Los Blancos.

BARCELONA: Ready for La Liga - Barcelona play their final preseason game ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season with a 1-0 victory over Elche in the Joan Gamper Trophy, with Antoine Griezmann scoring the winner. Ronald Koeman's team performed well against the La Liga new boys creating goal scoring opportunities but Elche keeper Edgar Badia kept the score down.