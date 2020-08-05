Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona to play attacking trident against Napoli and Man City’s Laporte wary of Benzema threat

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

- the Frenchman backs his players to turn around tie in Manchester and has excluded Bale and James from 24-man squad. Sergio Ramos, who is suspended for the tie, travels with the team- Getafe out of Europa League with 2-0 loss at Inter as Molina misses penalty- Sevilla look to continue Europa League success with game against Roma

Laporte recognizes the challenge of playing Real Madrid in the Champions League. Speaks of admiration for both Zidane and Guardiola and the successes they have enjoyed- the captain, who is suspended, wants to be a motivator- Molina misses a penalty at 1-0

Only two days left ahead of Barça v Napoli. Quique Setién does not want to speculate with the outcome. The coach had tried a 3-5-2 in case Griezmann did not recover from injury, but finally he will opt for the 4-3-3 with the trident. The coach hopes to define the tie against Napoli in the first half and play a good game that will raise the team's self-esteem. Barça has been in the quarter finals of the Champions League for 12 years in a row.- Welshman not included in 24-man squad for Man City game, neither is James Rodriguez- Getafe out of the Europa League with Inter defeat- Sevilla take on Roma- “I am where I want to be”