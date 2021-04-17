Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona secure their 31st Copa del Rey title with 4-0 Athletic Bilbao win

Sunday’s front page headlines Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

COPA DEL REY: Without Rival (31 Copas) - Barcelona expand their collection of Copa del Rey titles with a goal filled 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao thanks to four late goals. Messi's two goals moves him ahead of Telmo Zarra as the highest scorer in Copa finals with ten goals.

COPA DEL REY: Still the King - Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona to a 31st Copa del Rey title with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. Messi netted twice in the final to bring him up to 10 final goals with Frenkie De Jong and Antoine Griezmann also on target in Seville as the Basque side lost their second final in a month.