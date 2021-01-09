Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona pick crucial win at Granada and Zinedine Zidane criticises the decision to allow Real Madrid to face Osasuna

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Madrid in the cold - Zinedine Zidane claims Real Madrid's La Liga clash at Osasuna should have been called off following heavy snow in Pamplona. A poor performance registered just one shot on target for Real Madrid with Toni Kroos criticising their lack of attacking quality.
BARCELONA: This already kicks - Barcelona record a convincing 4-0 La Liga win away at Granada with two goals each for Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Ronald Koeman's team now face a Spanish Supercopa tie against Real Sociedad in midweek with their morale boosted after closing the gap to three points behind Real Madrid in La Liga.
BARCELONA: Perfect Storm - Barcelona stretch their winning La Liga run to four games with an emphatic 4-0 win away at Granada. A brace each for Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann secured the victory as Ronald Koeman's side move up to third in the table behind rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.
